Luxembourg FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today. The Foreign Minister laid a wreath at the memorial to the Armenian Genocide victims and paid tribute to their memory with a moment of silence.

Mr. Asselborn has arrived in Armenia for an official visit at the invitation of Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian. He will have meetings with Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan and will visit the National Assembly.

Negotiations between the Foreign Ministers of the two countries will be followed by a joint press conference.