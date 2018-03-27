Mummy found in Egyptian coffin thought to be empty

PHOTO: MACQUARIE MEDICAL IMAGING

Scientists in Australia have discovered the remains of a mummy in a 2,500-year-old coffin that was previously classified as empty, the BBC reports.

The sarcophagus had been left untouched at a university museum in Sydney for more than 150 years.

When scientists opened the coffin last year, they were surprised to find the remains of human feet and bones.

Researchers said the remains were previously damaged, probably by tomb raiders.

Archaeologist Dr Jamie Fraser said the discovery, only now made public, had been a remarkable moment.

“It was just unbelievably astonishing what we saw – one of those moments where you can’t help but take in a breath and just hang in the moment,” said Dr Fraser, from the Nicholson Museum at the University of Sydney.

“I’ve never excavated an Egyptian tomb, but this comes close.”