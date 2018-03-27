Mummy found in Egyptian coffin thought to be empty

10:40, 27 Mar 2018
Off
PHOTO: MACQUARIE MEDICAL IMAGING

Scientists in Australia have discovered the remains of a mummy in a 2,500-year-old coffin that was previously classified as empty, the BBC reports.

The sarcophagus had been left untouched at a university museum in Sydney for more than 150 years.

When scientists opened the coffin last year, they were surprised to find the remains of human feet and bones.

Researchers said the remains were previously damaged, probably by tomb raiders.

Archaeologist Dr Jamie Fraser said the discovery, only now made public, had been a remarkable moment.

“It was just unbelievably astonishing what we saw – one of those moments where you can’t help but take in a breath and just hang in the moment,” said Dr Fraser, from the Nicholson Museum at the University of Sydney.

“I’ve never excavated an Egyptian tomb, but this comes close.”

Comments

Recent News

Australian MP remembers the Armenian Genocide in Parliament

11:24, 27 Mar 2018

Luxembourg FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

11:05, 27 Mar 2018

Putin calls Kemerovo fire 'criminal negligence'

10:53, 27 Mar 2018

German lawmaker Cem Özdemir awarded Armenia's Mkhitar Gosh medal

10:09, 27 Mar 2018

Artsakh FM receives Hans-Jochen Schmidt, Board Member of German-Armenian Forum

20:01, 26 Mar 2018

France's Macron congratulates Armenia's President-elect on victory

19:24, 26 Mar 2018

Trump endorses American Armenian Danny Tarkanian for Congress

18:57, 26 Mar 2018

No Armenians among Kemerovo mall fire victims

18:14, 26 Mar 2018

US to expel 60 Russian diplomats

17:25, 26 Mar 2018

Armenian Genocide Memorial to be unveiled in Geneva on April 24

16:32, 26 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Australian MP remembers the Armenian Genocide in Parliament

Luxembourg FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Putin calls Kemerovo fire 'criminal negligence'

German lawmaker Cem Özdemir awarded Armenia's Mkhitar Gosh medal

Artsakh FM receives Hans-Jochen Schmidt, Board Member of German-Armenian Forum

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia