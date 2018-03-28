Armenia to host ArmHiTec-2018 expo of arms and defense technologies

Yerevan will host ArmHiTec-2018 second international exhibition of arms and defense technologies March 29-31.

The second edition of the international exhibition of arms and defense technologies will bring together the best producers of arms and special equipment and will perform as the open business platform for establishment of cooperation between the companies representing the industry.

The international scale of this military forum will create unique opportunities for its participants in terms of market studying, products presentation and partners and investors search.

The large-scale event will bring together the heads of the largest enterprises, leading experts of public institutions, ministries and departments of the Republic of Armenia, representatives of industrial complex of other states.

The exhibition will feature enterprises from Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, France and other countries.

ArmHiTec-2018 expo will be accompanied by a number of other events, Deputy Defense Minister David Pakhchanyan told reporters today.

The Deputy Minister attached special importance to an Armenian-Russian conference featuring representatives of the industry and businesses.

He added that sittings of the scientific and technical conferences of the Ministry of Defense, the Executive Council of the CSTO Inter-State Committee on Military-Technical Cooperation are also expected to be held within the framework of the exhibition.

The Deputy Foreign Minister said thirty companies from 14 counties will attend the expo, and high-level delegations from 10 countries are expected to arrive in Armenia.