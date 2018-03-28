Armenian FM receives MEP Frank Engel

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received Member of the European Parliament Frank Engel.

Minister Nalbandian welcomed Mr. Engel’s frequent visits to Armenia and Artsakh and his consistent efforts targeted at the development of relations between Armenia and the European Union.

Edward Nalbandian noted that Armenia highly appreciates the parliamentary diplomacy format as an important platform for discussion of multifaceted issues and rapprochement of peoples.

The interlocutors attached importance to the signing of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), underlining that it opens up new broader perspectives for cooperation.

The parties exchanged views on a number of urgent regional and international issues and the ways of their resolution.

Edward Nalbandian briefed Frank Engel on the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group towards the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict.