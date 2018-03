Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian visited the Russian Embassy in Armenia today, offered condolences over the Kemerovo shopping mall fire and left a note in the Condolence Book.

At least 64 people died in the blaze in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on Sunday, 41 of them children. Relatives say dozens of people are still missing.

The first funerals are taking place for those who died in the shopping center fire.