Bangladesh urged to add Armenian Church to UNESCO World Heritage list

Armenian Ambassador to India Armen Martirosyan met on Tuesday with Cultural Affairs Minister of Bangladesh Asaduzzaman Noor at his office in Dhaka, the United News of Bangladesh reported.

Minister Noor said that Armenia’s culture is rich and requested Armenia to participate in International Film Festival in Dhaka. He invited a cultural team of Armenia to visit Bangladesh to increase the cooperation in this sector.

Armenia’s Ambassador Armen Martirosyan said that the Armenian Church in Old Dhaka is a traditional church and asked the Bangladesh Minister to take necessary measures to list it as UNESCO World Heritage site.