Estonian citizen denied entry to Baku because of Armenian background

An Estonian citizen has been denied entry to Baku because of her Armenian background, Armenia’s Ambassador to Estonia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Facebook post.

Karine Oganesyan, a citizen of Estonia, adviser to the Chairman of Tallinn City Council and Chairperson of the Youth branch of Estonia’s Centrist Party,left for Azerbaijan‘s capital Baku on March 23 to participate in an international pedagogical conference.

Karine Oganesyan officially received an electronic entrance visa and departed for Baku as a member of an Estonian delegation. However, upon Karine‘s arrival in Baku airport the Azerbaijani authorities “noticed the mistake”, noticed her Armenian background, prevented her from entering Azerbaijan and deported her back to Estonia after keeping her in a special zone of Baku airport for 12 hours.