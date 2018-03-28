Narekatsi’s Book of Lamentations nominated for Latvian literary award

The Latvian translation of the “Book of Lamentations” by 10th century Armenian monk Grigor Narekatsi has been nominated for Annual Latvian Literature Award – the most important literary award in the country, Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Twitter post.

10th cent #Armenia/n monk&writer St Grigor #Narekatsi's "Book of Lamentations" #Latvia/n translation by Valda Salmina has been nominated 4 the main literary annual award of Latvia. Congratulations 2 all of us! @MFAofArmenia @Latvian_MFAhttps://t.co/VRiF00im6h — Tigran Mkrtchyan (@TMkrtchyan) March 28, 2018

The book translated by Valda Salmina has been nominated in the “Best Latvian Translation of Foreign Literature” category.