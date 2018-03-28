Narekatsi’s Book of Lamentations nominated for Latvian literary award

19:35, 28 Mar 2018
Off

The Latvian translation of the “Book of Lamentations” by 10th century Armenian monk Grigor Narekatsi has been nominated for Annual Latvian Literature Award – the most important literary award in the country, Armenia’s Ambassador to Latvia Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Twitter post.

The book translated by Valda Salmina has been nominated in the “Best Latvian Translation of Foreign Literature” category.

Comments

Recent News

Armenia’s FM leaves note in condolence book at the Russian Embassy

18:51, 28 Mar 2018

Armenia will continue buying Russian weapons despite sanctions - Deputy DM

18:40, 28 Mar 2018

U.S. assistance to Armenia under discussion in the State Department and USAID

18:17, 28 Mar 2018

Armenia to host ArmHiTec-2018 expo of arms and defense technologies

17:43, 28 Mar 2018

President Serzh Sargsyan attends annual general meeting of the Academy of Sciences

17:12, 28 Mar 2018

UN ready to support ongoing reforms in Armenia

16:15, 28 Mar 2018

Estonian citizen denied entry to Baku because of Armenian background

15:01, 28 Mar 2018

Armenian FM receives MEP Frank Engel

14:24, 28 Mar 2018

Bangladesh urged to add Armenian Church to UNESCO World Heritage list

13:08, 28 Mar 2018

Armenian-American engineer Anne Kiremidjian awarded prestigious John Fritz medal

11:35, 28 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenia’s FM leaves note in condolence book at the Russian Embassy

Armenia will continue buying Russian weapons despite sanctions - Deputy DM

U.S. assistance to Armenia under discussion in the State Department and USAID

Armenia to host ArmHiTec-2018 expo of arms and defense technologies

President Serzh Sargsyan attends annual general meeting of the Academy of Sciences

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia