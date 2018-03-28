President Serzh Sargsyan attends annual general meeting of the Academy of Sciences

Today, President Serzh Sargsyan attended the annual general meeting of RA National Academy of Sciences (NAS), which discussed the main results of research and scientific-organizational activities in 2017.

President of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, Academician Radik Martirosyan reported back the most important and practical results of research activities and international cooperation, including the work done within international scientific institutions and participation in international conferences and research. Radik Martirosyan presented the indicators of the annual funding of scientific works by the National Academy of Sciences. He dwelt on young researchers’ training programs and the results of cooperation between the National Academy of Sciences and the university system.

Academician-Secretary of the National Academy of Sciences, NAS Corresponding Member Hrant Matevosyan reported on scientific-organizational activities in 2017. NAS Corresponding Member Pavel Avetisyan came up with a scientific report entitled “At the crossroads of civilizations and times: Armenia by new archeological data.”

Addressing the meeting, President Serzh Sargsyan emphasized that his meetings with scholars and the traditional participation in the annual gatherings of the Academy are not only a matter of respect for the scientific community, but also an opportunity to get acquainted with our scientists’ problems, activities and the overall state of affairs in science.

Serzh Sargsyan noted that meetings with scholars will be held on a regular basis since the State has great expectations of Armenian scientists. The President of Armenia stated with pleasure that he could see a new approach to the development of science in Armenia. He pointed out that unlike the situation we had many years ago, especially in 2008-2009, when scientists’ reports focused on the lack of funding, today scientists address the need for optimization and a better use of resources, which used to be talked about some 6-7 years ago.

“This approach is just an imperative for the development of our science,” President Sargsyan noted, stressing that the State holds to the same principle, namely that the funds available should lead to maximum results. After achieving the desired result, additional funds will be provided as State revenue grows along.

Serzh Sargsyan assured that the State has always been ready and is now prepared to find funds for any realistic, well-grounded program. According to the President of the Republic, the aforementioned principle of maximum efficiency is equally applicable to all spheres, including defense and security.

Serzh Sargsyan noted that the issues of theoretical and applied significance are not only Armenia’s concern. It is an open question that is being discussed in all countries and, accordingly, a balanced approach needs to be found that will meet the expectations of both the State and society.

Serzh Sargsyan expressed readiness to meet and discuss solutions with scientists concerned with issues related to science development and prospective programs. President Sargsyan also highlighted the problem of change of generations in the field of science.

President Sargsyan wished the scientists every success, noting that one thing is obvious: our people have always had great respect for science, and research is always in demand in Armenia. “Therefore, you and I, and all those who will come after us have a great deal to do. We must tackle serious problems with modest resources,” President Serzh Sargsyan underscored.