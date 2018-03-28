UN ready to support ongoing reforms in Armenia

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received the newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator, UNDP Resident Representative in Armenia Shombi Sharp.

Congratulating Shombi Sharp on assuming office, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that Mr. Sharp could contribute to the further development of bilateral cooperation. The Premier noted that close cooperation is entertained with the UN Office in Armenia, a number of effective programs have been implemented and, in the meantime, there are new prospective areas for joint work.

Karen Karapetyan introduced his government’s reform agenda, noting that Armenia has great potential for sustainable development, and the steps being taken at this stage are aimed at its full realization.

Shomby Sharp considered it an honor for him to assume the office UN Resident Coordinator in Armenia and went on to assure that he would do his utmost to promote the United Nations’ successful involvement in Armenia’s development programs.

Welcoming the reforms initiated by the Government of the Republic of Armenia, as well as the country’s growth indicators and macroeconomic performance, Mr. Sharp stressed that the UN is ready to support the ongoing reforms and investment programs in Armenia. The UN Resident Coordinator said he was glad to take office this year when Armenia is scheduled to host major national and international events.

The parties exchanged views on the prospects of UNDP-Armenia cooperation. In this context, they touched upon the Armenia-2030 development agenda, attaching importance to close cooperation toward its implementation.