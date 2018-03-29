Armenia’s President, Pope Francis to attend inauguration of Gregory of Narek statue in Vatican

18:59, 29 Mar 2018
Off

A 2-meter-high bronze statue of Saint Gregory of Narek, a 10th century Armenian monk, declared by Pope Francis as 36th Doctor of the Church, will be inaugurated next Thursday, April 5, at 12, in the Vatican Gardens in the presence of the Pope, La Stampa reports.

President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan will arrive at the Vatican to participate in the ceremony. He will be received in the morning in private audience by the Pope in the Apostolic Palace. The Pope will then meet with His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of all Armenians, and  Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

President Serzh Sargsyan proposed placing the statue of St. Gregory in the heart of the Vatican  during the journey of Pope Francis “to the first Christian nation” on 24-26 June 2016.

The President then gave Pope Francis a statue of the Saint to thank him for the proclamation of Gregory of Narek as Doctor of the Church.

The bronze sculpture was transferred to the Vatican Gardens on 21 March, as announced by the Armenian ambassador to the Holy See, Mikayel Minasyan.

Comments

Recent News

French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia

20:53, 29 Mar 2018

Yulia Skripal improving rapidly

18:45, 29 Mar 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan nominated for Player of the Month award

18:35, 29 Mar 2018

CSTO adopts decision on the threat to collective security in Karabakh conflict zone

17:52, 29 Mar 2018

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople calls for unity

16:33, 29 Mar 2018

ArmHiTec -2018 exhibition of arms and technologies opens in Yerevan

15:52, 29 Mar 2018

Yerevan to host first Armenian Blockchain Forum in April

14:47, 29 Mar 2018

Russia to start weapons supplies to Armenia under new $100 mln loan in 2018

13:03, 29 Mar 2018

Three Halo Trust employees killed in Artsakh landmine explosion

12:34, 29 Mar 2018

Iran’s President calls for political solutions to Karabakh conflict

10:56, 29 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia

Yulia Skripal improving rapidly

Henrikh Mkhitaryan nominated for Player of the Month award

CSTO adopts decision on the threat to collective security in Karabakh conflict zone

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople calls for unity

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia