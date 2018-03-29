ArmHiTec -2018 exhibition of arms and technologies opens in Yerevan

Today, President Serzh Sargsyan attended the opening of the second edition of ArmHiTec -2018 international exhibition of armaments and defense technology that will run through March 31.

After watching the cultural program of the opening ceremony and the demonstration staged by a special detachment, the President of Armenia toured the exhibition.

ArmHiTec -2018 seeks to become an effective platform for dialogue between the military, scientific and business circles of participating countries. Armenian and foreign organizations from Russia, India, Germany, Italy, France, China and other countries are participating in the exhibition with their own stands.

President Sargsyan familiarized himself with the achievements of Armenian organizations in the field of armaments and defense technology, as well as with the products showcased by foreign organizations.

A scientific-practical program will be held on the margins of ArmHiTec -2018 international exhibition, involving delegations from over 10 countries and CSTO representatives.