ArmHiTec -2018 exhibition of arms and technologies opens in Yerevan

15:52, 29 Mar 2018
Off

Today, President Serzh Sargsyan attended the opening of the second edition of ArmHiTec -2018 international exhibition of armaments and defense technology that will run through March 31.

After watching the cultural program of the opening ceremony and the demonstration staged by a special detachment, the President of Armenia toured the exhibition.

ArmHiTec -2018 seeks to become an effective platform for dialogue between the military, scientific and business circles of participating countries. Armenian and foreign organizations from Russia, India, Germany, Italy, France, China and other countries are participating in the exhibition with their own stands.

President Sargsyan familiarized himself with the achievements of Armenian organizations in the field of armaments and defense technology, as well as with the products showcased by foreign organizations.

A scientific-practical program will be held on the margins of ArmHiTec -2018 international exhibition, involving delegations from over 10 countries and CSTO representatives.

Comments

Recent News

French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia

20:53, 29 Mar 2018

Armenia's President, Pope Francis to attend inauguration of Gregory of Narek statue in Vatican

18:59, 29 Mar 2018

Yulia Skripal improving rapidly

18:45, 29 Mar 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan nominated for Player of the Month award

18:35, 29 Mar 2018

CSTO adopts decision on the threat to collective security in Karabakh conflict zone

17:52, 29 Mar 2018

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople calls for unity

16:33, 29 Mar 2018

Yerevan to host first Armenian Blockchain Forum in April

14:47, 29 Mar 2018

Russia to start weapons supplies to Armenia under new $100 mln loan in 2018

13:03, 29 Mar 2018

Three Halo Trust employees killed in Artsakh landmine explosion

12:34, 29 Mar 2018

Iran’s President calls for political solutions to Karabakh conflict

10:56, 29 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia

Armenia's President, Pope Francis to attend inauguration of Gregory of Narek statue in Vatican

Yulia Skripal improving rapidly

Henrikh Mkhitaryan nominated for Player of the Month award

CSTO adopts decision on the threat to collective security in Karabakh conflict zone

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia