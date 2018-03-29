Henrikh Mkhitaryan nominated for Player of the Month award

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been nominated for the Player of the Month Award along with teammates Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka. The voting is open on Arsenal’s official website.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan certainly benefited from Ozil’s fine form. The Armenia international buried his through ball against Milan before scoring against the Hornets the following weekend.
Aaron Ramsey continued his goalscoring form by netting the opener at San Siro before teeing up Granit Xhaka’s strike in the second leg win at Emirates Stadium.
In addition to his 25-yard drive, Xhaka also set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal against Brighton & Hove Albion, and produced a number of solid performances in central midfield.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan was voted Player of the Month in February.
