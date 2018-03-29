Three Halo Trust employees killed in Artsakh landmine explosion

12:34, 29 Mar 2018
Off

Landmine explosion in no man’s land near the city of Martakert in Artsakh left three killed and two injured. David Babayan, Spokesperson for the Presidnet of Nagorno Karabakh, confirmed the news to Public Radio of Armenia.

He said no details are available, investigation is under way.

“What’s known is that they are employees of HALO Trust, who have long been engaged in demining activity,” David Babayan said.

All of them are citizens of Artsakh, but are are in no way related to the Artsakh Defense Army and the military, the Spokesperson said.

The HALO Trust has confirmed that three of its staff have been killed and two injured, by the accidental detonation of an anti-tank landmine in the Gazanchi area this morning.

The staff members were in a vehicle conducting survey duties at the time.

The injured have been taken to hospital and HALO is contacting the families of those killed. There will be no further statement until the families have been informed.

The HALO Trust, the world’s largest humanitarian mine clearance organisation, has been clearing landmines and cluster munitions in Karabakh since 2000.

Comments

Recent News

Yerevan to host first Armenian Blockchain Forum in April

14:47, 29 Mar 2018

Russia to start weapons supplies to Armenia under new $100 mln loan in 2018

13:03, 29 Mar 2018

Iran’s President calls for political solutions to Karabakh conflict

10:56, 29 Mar 2018

Akcam to discuss Armenian Genocide at Watertown’s Armenian Museum

10:48, 29 Mar 2018

IMF welcomes Armenia's comprehensive reform agenda

10:36, 29 Mar 2018

Venezuelan cell fire kills nearly 70

10:08, 29 Mar 2018

Narekatsi’s Book of Lamentations nominated for Latvian literary award

19:35, 28 Mar 2018

Armenia’s FM leaves note in condolence book at the Russian Embassy

18:51, 28 Mar 2018

Armenia will continue buying Russian weapons despite sanctions - Deputy DM

18:40, 28 Mar 2018

U.S. assistance to Armenia under discussion in the State Department and USAID

18:17, 28 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Yerevan to host first Armenian Blockchain Forum in April

Russia to start weapons supplies to Armenia under new $100 mln loan in 2018

Iran’s President calls for political solutions to Karabakh conflict

Akcam to discuss Armenian Genocide at Watertown’s Armenian Museum

IMF welcomes Armenia's comprehensive reform agenda

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia