Yerevan to host first Armenian Blockchain Forum in April

14:47, 29 Mar 2018
Off

Yerevan will host the first Armenian Blockchain Forum on April 22. The event will be attended by blockchain experts from all over the world, willing to share expertise and develop cryptoeconomy.

Armenian Blockchain Forum is an international educational and networking event gathering the key blockchain market players to share expertise, grow business and develop decentralized economy. The forum aims to kickstart the Digital Spring in the Republic and set up a favorable environment for the development of high-tech startups and companies.

The forum is also the first step in the free economic zone initiative. The data-centers located in this zone will back up the companies using distributed ledger as their core technology.

The event will feature more than 30 speakers from Europe, USA, Australia, Russia and other countries.

Currently committed to attend: Bryant Nielson, Executive Director of The Blockchain Academy and CapitalWave Inc.; Sergei Sergienko, CEO at ChronoBank.io; Vasiliy Sumanov, Advisor at Arbidex Token and MicroMoney, Startup Expert at ICObench; Reuben Godfrey, Advisor at ICObench (Top-10) and VRT World; Maxim Chereshnev, international secretary at International Decentralized Association of Cryptocurrency and Blockchain.

The key topic of the Armenian Blockchain Forum is the blockchain development strategy in Armenia and in other countries using disruptive technologies to make a breakthrough and build a sustainable economy.

Today Armenia aims to develop digital industries, including Industry 4.0 and decentralized technologies.

