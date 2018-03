Yulia Skripal is “improving rapidly” and no longer in a critical condition, four weeks after the Salisbury poisoning, the hospital has said.

The daughter of ex-spy Sergei Skripal was admitted they came into contact with a nerve agent on 4 March.

“She has responded well to treatment but continues to receive expert clinical care 24 hours a day,” the hospital said.

Mr Skripal remains in a critical but stable condition.