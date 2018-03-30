Amal Clooney to represent Reuters reporters held in Myanmar

Prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney has joined the legal team representing two Reuters reporters jailed in Myanmar, who are accused of possessing secret government papers, Reuters reported.

She said “it is clear beyond doubt” that Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were innocent, and called for their immediate release.

The two journalists are accused of violating Myanmar’s colonial-era Official Secrets Act while reporting on the Rohingya crisis.

They face up to 14 years in prison.

“The outcome of this case will tell us a lot about Myanmar’s commitment to the rule of law and freedom of speech,” Ms Clooney said in a statement.

“Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo are being prosecuted simply because they reported the news,” she said.

Reuters says the two were arrested because they had been investigating a mass execution of Rohingyas by soldiers and villagers.