Armenia, Greece hail strengthened cooperation in defense and economy

09:37, 30 Mar 2018
Off

President Serzh Sargsyan received Greek Minister of National Defense Panagiotis (Panos) Kammenos, who has arrived in Armenia on a two-day visit.

Greeting the guest and stressing that the Armenian-Greek relations have a history of millennia and are full of numerous manifestations of friendship, the President of Armenia said it not at all accidental that high-level mutual understanding and trust is inherent in the relationships between the two peoples.

Serzh Sargsyan considered it highly gratifying that cooperation in the sphere of defense has become a traditional pillar for Armenian-Greek interstate relations. The interlocutors noted with satisfaction that in recent years the bilateral cooperation has been marked by high-level visits, as well as strengthened cooperation in defense, economy, culture, science, education and other spheres.

The President of Armenia evoked the fond memories of his official visit to Greece in 2016, and asked Minister Kammenos to convey warm greetings and best wishes to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of Armenian-Greek bilateral cooperation in the sphere of defense.

Reiterating his gratitude for the military and civilian training-oriented assistance provided by the Greek government for many years now, Serzh Sargsyan pointed out that it may go a long way toward strengthening the ties of friendship between the two nations since the Armenian students studying in Greece will promote the development of bilateral relations.

The interlocutors referred to the ArmHiTec Expo in Yerevan, which the Greek Minister of National Defense visited. Serzh Sargsyan and Panos Kammenos considered the exhibition a good opportunity to get acquainted with the achievements of participating countries in armaments industry and develop military-technical cooperation.

Minister Kammenos advised that continued efforts are being made jointly with his Armenian counterpart to expand cooperation in the defense sector.

Comments

Recent News

Russia expels 60 US diplomats

10:56, 30 Mar 2018

Armenian Genocide to be commemorated at Tufts University on April 18

10:08, 30 Mar 2018

French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia

20:53, 29 Mar 2018

Armenia's President, Pope Francis to attend inauguration of Gregory of Narek statue in Vatican

18:59, 29 Mar 2018

Yulia Skripal improving rapidly

18:45, 29 Mar 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan nominated for Player of the Month award

18:35, 29 Mar 2018

CSTO adopts decision on the threat to collective security in Karabakh conflict zone

17:52, 29 Mar 2018

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople calls for unity

16:33, 29 Mar 2018

ArmHiTec -2018 exhibition of arms and technologies opens in Yerevan

15:52, 29 Mar 2018

Yerevan to host first Armenian Blockchain Forum in April

14:47, 29 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Russia expels 60 US diplomats

Armenian Genocide to be commemorated at Tufts University on April 18

French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia

Armenia's President, Pope Francis to attend inauguration of Gregory of Narek statue in Vatican

Yulia Skripal improving rapidly

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia