Armenia, Greece hail strengthened cooperation in defense and economy

President Serzh Sargsyan received Greek Minister of National Defense Panagiotis (Panos) Kammenos, who has arrived in Armenia on a two-day visit.

Greeting the guest and stressing that the Armenian-Greek relations have a history of millennia and are full of numerous manifestations of friendship, the President of Armenia said it not at all accidental that high-level mutual understanding and trust is inherent in the relationships between the two peoples.

Serzh Sargsyan considered it highly gratifying that cooperation in the sphere of defense has become a traditional pillar for Armenian-Greek interstate relations. The interlocutors noted with satisfaction that in recent years the bilateral cooperation has been marked by high-level visits, as well as strengthened cooperation in defense, economy, culture, science, education and other spheres.

The President of Armenia evoked the fond memories of his official visit to Greece in 2016, and asked Minister Kammenos to convey warm greetings and best wishes to Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of Armenian-Greek bilateral cooperation in the sphere of defense.

Reiterating his gratitude for the military and civilian training-oriented assistance provided by the Greek government for many years now, Serzh Sargsyan pointed out that it may go a long way toward strengthening the ties of friendship between the two nations since the Armenian students studying in Greece will promote the development of bilateral relations.

The interlocutors referred to the ArmHiTec Expo in Yerevan, which the Greek Minister of National Defense visited. Serzh Sargsyan and Panos Kammenos considered the exhibition a good opportunity to get acquainted with the achievements of participating countries in armaments industry and develop military-technical cooperation.

Minister Kammenos advised that continued efforts are being made jointly with his Armenian counterpart to expand cooperation in the defense sector.