Armenian FM, french Minister discuss preparations for Francophonie Summit

15:37, 30 Mar 2018
Off

Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian received today the delegation headed by Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

The interlocutors discussed issues related to the preparation of a the Francophone Summit, as well as the meetings of the Foreign Ministers’ Conference, the Permanent Council and a number of side events to be held in Yerevan between October 7 and 12.

The Armenian-French privileged relations were also on the agenda of the meeting. The parties hailed the continuous and comprehensive development, emphasizing the frequent visits, deepening of inter-parliamentary relations, establishment of new friendly ties between the regions and cities of the two countries, deepening of economic cooperation, increased French investments in Armenian economy, reinforcement of cultural and scientific-educational ties.

The parties referred to the perspectives of cooperation in multilateral and bilateral formats within the framework of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA).

The Armenian Foreign Minister briefed Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne on the recent developments in the process of peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, appreciating the efforts of France in its capacity as an OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing country.

A number of pressing international and regional issues were discussed.

Comments

