Azimut airline based at Rostov-on-Don’s Platov airport, plans to launch flights to Armenia and Kyrgyzstan in summer 2018, Aviator reported.

The carrier is looking to increase its SSJ100 fleet to eight by end of April 2018, allowing it to reach more destinations in Europe and the CIS.

Azimut carried 73,000 passengers in 2017 following its launch in September 2017. In 2018, the airline aims to serve 730,000 passengers.