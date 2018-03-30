Former California Supreme Court Justice Armand Arabian dies at 83

17:27, 30 Mar 2018
rmand Arabian, a former Los Angeles prosecutor and judge who rose through the ranks to serve on the California Supreme Court, has died at 83, LA Times reported.

Arabian died in his sleep Wednesday at his home in the San Fernando Valley, said Robert Armand Arabian, his son. The retired judge had appeared to be healthy until the end.

“I think he died of a broken heart,” the son said. “He was missing my mom extremely.”

Nancy Arabian, Armand’s wife of more than five decades, died 16 months ago.

Arabian, the son of Armenian immigrants, served on the state’s highest court from 1990 to 1996.

Arabian also frequently spoke often of his Armenian heritage and addressed Armenian groups. His grandfather and uncle were killed in the 1915 Armenian genocide.

After leaving the state high court, Arabian worked as a private judge and became involved in civic matters in the San Fernando Valley, his son said.

