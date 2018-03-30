French Minister of State visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, minister of state attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today.
The Minister of States laid a wreath at the memorial to the Armenian Genocide victims and payed tribute to their memory with a moment of silence.
Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne was later hosted by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.
Ministre #Nalbandian et Secrétaire d’état @JBLemoyne ont discuté le développement des relations privilégiées entre #Armenie et #France, préparation du #SommetErevan2018, Arménie – #UnionEuropéenne, #NKpeace pic.twitter.com/bOG1YwXHqr
— Tigran Balayan (@tbalayan) March 30, 2018
This visit takes place at a time when Armenia is preparing to host the 17th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, on October 11-12. The minister will applaud the commitment of the Armenian authorities to the values of La Francophonie and will discuss summit preparations with his interlocutors.
