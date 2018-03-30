Iranian granted U.S. visa to aid brother with cancer despite travel ban

11:17, 30 Mar 2018
Off

The U.S. State Department granted a visa to a man in Iran hoping to donate bone marrow to his U.S. citizen brother with blood cancer, obtaining a rare waiver to President Donald Trump’s travel ban, the family’s lawyer said on Thursday, Reuters reported.

Mahsa Khanbabai, a lawyer based in Massachusetts, said she received a call on Thursday from the consulate in Yerevan, Armenia where Kamiar Hashemi had applied for a visa in February after he learned he was a rare 100 percent match for a transplant that could potentially save his brother’s life.

The status of the visa application was “refused” on the Department’s website but Khanbabai said she was told on the call that a waiver had been granted, and that Hashemi should make arrangements to travel to Armenia to pick it up.

The State Department through a spokeswoman said it was unable to comment on a specific visa case.

Trump’s travel ban, which the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to go into effect on Dec. 8 after months of legal wrangling, puts permanent bars on most travelers to the United States from Iran, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Chad and North Korea, as well as certain government officials from Venezuela. Although the ban allows for case-by-case waivers to be granted, attorneys and applicants say the process is opaque with few clear guidelines on how to apply and why waivers are, or are not, granted.

Since the ban took effect, more than 375 waivers have been approved.

“It’s unfortunate that so much effort had to go into getting just one, clearly urgent, visa approved,” said Khanbabai. “There are thousands of people are stuck, also with urgent cases, with no idea what is happening.”

Comments

Recent News

Armenian FM, french Minister discuss preparations for Francophonie Summit

15:37, 30 Mar 2018

Amal Clooney to represent Reuters reporters held in Myanmar

14:34, 30 Mar 2018

French Minister of State visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

13:44, 30 Mar 2018

Azimut airline to start flights to Armenia in summer 2018

11:25, 30 Mar 2018

Bako Sahakyan: Azerbaijani refugees welcome to Artsakh, if they recognize its jurisdiction

11:14, 30 Mar 2018

Russia expels 60 US diplomats

10:56, 30 Mar 2018

Armenian Genocide to be commemorated at Tufts University on April 18

10:08, 30 Mar 2018

Armenia, Greece hail strengthened cooperation in defense and economy

09:37, 30 Mar 2018

French Minister of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to visit Armenia

20:53, 29 Mar 2018

Armenia's President, Pope Francis to attend inauguration of Gregory of Narek statue in Vatican

18:59, 29 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Armenian FM, french Minister discuss preparations for Francophonie Summit

Amal Clooney to represent Reuters reporters held in Myanmar

French Minister of State visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan

Azimut airline to start flights to Armenia in summer 2018

Bako Sahakyan: Azerbaijani refugees welcome to Artsakh, if they recognize its jurisdiction

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia