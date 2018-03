Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s strike against AC Milan at San Siro has been nominated for Goal of the Month award.

Arsenal teammates Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ramsey will also be vying for the award.

Voting is open on Arsenal’s official website.

Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan has also been nominated for the Player of the Month Award along with teammates Mesut Ozil, Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka.