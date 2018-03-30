Russia expels 60 US diplomats

10:56, 30 Mar 2018
Off
Photo: AFP

Russia has expelled 60 US diplomats and closed the St Petersburg consulate in a tit-for-tat response to US action over a spy poisoning case in the UK, the BBC reports.

Russia’s foreign minister said other countries that expelled Russians could expect a “symmetrical” response.

It comes amid a row over the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter in southern England.

The White House said Russia’s move to expel its diplomats had been “not unanticipated”.

It marked “a further deterioration in the United States-Russia relationship”, it said in a statement.

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in the city of Salisbury on 4 March, and the UK government has blamed Russia for the attack.

