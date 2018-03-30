Trump says US will withdraw from Syria ‘very soon’

16:19, 30 Mar 2018
Off
Photo: Reuters

President Donald Trump has said that the US will withdraw its troops from Syria “very soon,” The Independent reported.

Mr Trump boasted at a rally in Ohio, the main focus of which was supposed to be US infrastructure, that his administration is winning the fight against Isis.

“We’re knocking the hell out of Isis. We’ll be coming out of Syria, like, very soon,” the president said. “Let the other people take care of it now.

“We got to get back to our country where we belong, where we want to be,” he added.

