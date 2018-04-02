Armenian State Symphony Orchestra presents Armenian music in Hamburg

The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia gloriously performed Armenian music in the magnificent Hall of Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie. The Armenian music was presented by two generations of Armenian composers – Aram Khachatryan and Eduard Hayrapetyan.

In the first part of the concert the Symphony Orchestra and Narek Hakhnazaryan (cello) performed Hayrapetyan’s concerto N4 for Cello under the conduction of Sergey Smbatyan. The composer wrote this work specially for this concert and presented it to Narek Hakhnazaryan. The world premiere of the concert took place in the Elbphilharmonie.

In the second part of the concert, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performed Aram Khachatryan’s Second Symphony “Symphony of Bells”. The State Symphony Orchestra of Armenia presented two other works by Khachatryan: the walz from the “Masquerade” suite and the famous “Saber Dance” from the “Gayane” ballet.

“This is something like a challenge to reveal to people how rich and unique traditions Armenia has. The fact that the concert tickets were sold out months ago and the audience warm welcome make it obvious that people expect new music and new values,” said Sergey Smbatyan, Artistic Director and Principal Conductor of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

“It is a great pleasure to see such a warm reception in the Elbphilharmonie. It’s impressive that our music excites and gives pleasant moments to Hamburg’s art lovers, having great traditions of classical music,” said Sergey Smbatyan. He also thanked the President of Armenia and the Ministry of Culture for assistance in the implementation of this project.

Ashot Smbatyan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia to the Federal Republic of Germany, was also present at the concert. The Ambassador mentioned, he is proud of the fact the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra could admire the German audience with their performances. Ashot Smbatyan said that in frames of one concert the orchestra presented to the German society the Armenian people, our history and culture.

Narek Hakhnazaryan emphasized the fact that the Elbphilharmonie Big Hall is one of the best concert halls in Europe and it is a great honor for him to present Armenian music and perform Eduard Hayrapetyan’s world premiere Concerto for Cello at such a prestigious concert hall.

The next stop of the Armenian State Symphonic Orchestra abroad will be in Valetta April 15-May 1, 2018.