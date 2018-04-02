Henrikh Mkhitaryan collects Arsenal’s Player of the Month Award

Arsenal fans voted Henrikh Mkhitaryan as their Player of the Month for February.

The Armenia international was handed the award prior to the clash against Stoke City on April 1.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two as Arsenal struck three times in the final 15 minutes for a flattering 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Stoke.

Aubameyang converted the spot-kick before firing home from an Ozil corner.

Arsenal were then awarded another penalty, scored by Alexandre Lacazette after Badou Ndiaye had pushed him.

“Very glad with the win and with my player of the month award. Thank you all,” Mkhitaryan said in a Twitter post.