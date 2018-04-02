Israeli Minister calls for recognition of Armenian Genocide

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan has slammed Turkish President Erdogan, calling him “an antisemite,” and has urged to recognize the Armenian Genocide, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Speaking on Army Radio, Erdan said that “it’s possible Israel should have acted against Turkey in the international arena and recognized the Armenian genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire.”

Erdan further said that he believes Israel should ”present the values held by the Turks around the world, including recognition of the slaughter of the Armenians. We must stand up to the hostility and antisemitism of Erdogan. A strange thing is taking place here when a country like Turkey, which butchers the Kurds [and] occupies north Cyprus is accepted in the West as a legitimate state.”

Erdan’s comments follow a verbal exchange of fire Sunday, when Erdogan called Israel a “terrorist state and occupier,” and Netanyahu a “terrorist.”