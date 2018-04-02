President Sargsyan congratulates Egyptian counterpart on being reelected

11:41, 02 Apr 2018
Off

President Serzh Sargsyan sent a congratulatory message to Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on his being re-elected as President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, wishing him robust health and fruitful activity, as well as everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Egypt.

“The centuries-old Armenian-Egyptian relations have always been marked by special warmth and openness. Over the past few years, we have managed to deepen the ongoing multifaceted cooperation between our friendly countries, establish high-level sustainable dialogue based on mutual trust and understanding,” the President of Armenia said in his congratulatory message.

Comments

Recent News

Members of Congress pay tribute to HALO Trust

19:55, 02 Apr 2018

Tribute to the memory of April war heroes

18:24, 02 Apr 2018

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra presents Armenian music in Hamburg

17:14, 02 Apr 2018

Israeli Minister calls for recognition of Armenian Genocide

16:09, 02 Apr 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan collects Arsenal's Player of the Month Award

14:40, 02 Apr 2018

Social video on Armenian Genocide wins at India Film Festival

13:45, 02 Apr 2018

China imposes tariffs on US imports worth $3bn

12:56, 02 Apr 2018

Russian military put on alert during drills in Armenia

10:43, 02 Apr 2018

Former California Supreme Court Justice Armand Arabian dies at 83

17:27, 30 Mar 2018

Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang and Ramsey vying for Goal of the Month award

17:02, 30 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Members of Congress pay tribute to HALO Trust

Tribute to the memory of April war heroes

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra presents Armenian music in Hamburg

Israeli Minister calls for recognition of Armenian Genocide

Henrikh Mkhitaryan collects Arsenal's Player of the Month Award

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia