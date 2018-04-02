Social video on Armenian Genocide wins at India Film Festival

A social video dedicated to the memory of the Armenian Genocide has been named the winner in the “Best Ad Film” category at the Global India International Film Festival held in Pune, India, The Silver Times reported.

The film titled “Thank you for the chance to bloom again. The Armenians” was produced by the Union of Armenians of Ukraine

According to the press service of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine, the work of two authors Andranik Berberyan and Andrew Ludogoscha will be shown at the 71st Cannes film festival as part of the competition program.

The video is filmed in 2D animation and is built on the image of a garnet grain. This is the second social video on the topic of the Armenian genocide.