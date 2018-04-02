Tribute to the memory of April war heroes

18:24, 02 Apr 2018
Off

Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Movses Hakobyan, the highest leadership of the Armend Forces visited the Yerablur Pantheon today to pay tribute to the servicemen killed in the four-day war in April 2016.

Speaking to reporters, Minister Sargsyan said “army-building is a non-stop process like state-building.”

“People who think they have done everything for the current stage should pave the way for the continuation of the process with new ideas. I think the history of our army-building is exceptional. It is a history of formation of a victorious army. No matter how tragic and painful the April events were in terms of loss of our compatriots, no army in the world has yet created a different way of protecting the country,” he said.

“I think we have realized that protection of the country is the everyday duty of the whole country, the government and the society, and I believe it is the key to all the programs and goals we have to call to life in the future in order to be able to protect our country and state, our civilization as a “Nation-army,” to defend the huge heritage we have created as a nation throughout millennia,” Vigen Sargsyan said.

“We have worked and will keep working consistently to improve our combat readiness,  to keep the standing of our army on the level we came out of the Karabakh war. We must always be ready to solve issues that might emerge under the conditions of the complex geopolitical realities of the 21st century,” the minister added.

Movses Hakobyan, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, said “the April war was an important lesson and a trial.” He added that “huge work has been done in the past two years to correct the problems revealed during the military actions.”

“The rival will not be able to carry out military actions of the same scale any more. However, this is not enough. Army and war constantly seek new methods for gaining advantage over the rival, and we are working in that direction, as well,” Movses Hakobyan stated.

Comments

Recent News

Members of Congress pay tribute to HALO Trust

19:55, 02 Apr 2018

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra presents Armenian music in Hamburg

17:14, 02 Apr 2018

Israeli Minister calls for recognition of Armenian Genocide

16:09, 02 Apr 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan collects Arsenal's Player of the Month Award

14:40, 02 Apr 2018

Social video on Armenian Genocide wins at India Film Festival

13:45, 02 Apr 2018

China imposes tariffs on US imports worth $3bn

12:56, 02 Apr 2018

President Sargsyan congratulates Egyptian counterpart on being reelected

11:41, 02 Apr 2018

Russian military put on alert during drills in Armenia

10:43, 02 Apr 2018

Former California Supreme Court Justice Armand Arabian dies at 83

17:27, 30 Mar 2018

Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang and Ramsey vying for Goal of the Month award

17:02, 30 Mar 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Members of Congress pay tribute to HALO Trust

Armenian State Symphony Orchestra presents Armenian music in Hamburg

Israeli Minister calls for recognition of Armenian Genocide

Henrikh Mkhitaryan collects Arsenal's Player of the Month Award

Social video on Armenian Genocide wins at India Film Festival

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia