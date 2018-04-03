Armenia-EU deal on the agenda of Lithuanian government sitting

The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will be on the agenda of the Lithuanian government sitting, Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Twitter post.
Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius will present the agreement. When approved by the government, the CEPA will be forwarded to the country’s Parliament – the Seimas.
#Lithuania/n gvnt agenda issue 3 of April 4 is presentation of #Armenia–#EU agreement #CEPA by @LithuaniaMFA @LinkeviciusL. After @LithuanianGovt confirmation the agreement will be sent 2 @LRSeimas @LTSeimasForeign 4 ratification. @MFAofArmenia @armemblit https://t.co/uXY7CtIMSy
— Tigran Mkrtchyan (@TMkrtchyan) April 3, 2018
Comments