Armenia-EU deal on the agenda of Lithuanian government sitting

19:05, 03 Apr 2018
Off

The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will be on the agenda of the Lithuanian government sitting, Armenia’s Ambassador to Lithuania Tigran Mkrtchyan said in a Twitter post.

Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius will present the agreement. When approved by the government, the CEPA will be forwarded to the country’s Parliament – the Seimas.

