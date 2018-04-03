Dunja Mijatović takes up office as Commissioner for Human Rights

13:58, 03 Apr 2018
Off

Today, Dunja Mijatović takes up the post of Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights. National of Bosnia and Herzegovina, she has been elected last January by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. She is the first woman to hold this post, succeeding Nils Muižnieks (2012-2018), Thomas Hammarberg (2006-2012) and Alvaro Gil-Robles (1999-2006).

“I intend to keep the legacy of the previous Commissioners’ work and maintain the ability of this institution to react rapidly and effectively to protect people’s human rights. My view is that human rights are indeed universal and that no country is beyond scrutiny.

In terms of priorities, my vision is simple. In a word, it is: implementation. Norms, resolutions, treaties are there to guide us. Yes, we do need political will to make sure they are realised. But this is not a matter only for governments. We must engage our societies at large in their implementation and involve everyone in a dialogue on human rights. It is paramount that we achieve a recommitment to and a reaffirmation of human rights for all, and bring back trust in their importance for the well-being of each and every person.

I look forward to cooperating with governments, national authorities, international organisations, human rights defenders, journalists, NGOs, and human rights structures.”

Comments

Recent News

ECHR communicates the case concerning the killing of three Armenian soldiers in Azeri attack

18:40, 03 Apr 2018

Washington experts discuss Armenia's new challenges

17:20, 03 Apr 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia's Sevak Khanagyan to perform 16th in Second Semi-Final

16:33, 03 Apr 2018

Moscow shopping center evacuated because of smoke at Burger King restaurant

15:31, 03 Apr 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Narek Hakhnazaryan dine in London

14:29, 03 Apr 2018

White House criticises China for $3bn tariffs on US imports

12:40, 03 Apr 2018

Harout Chitilian named Aurora's next CEO

11:47, 03 Apr 2018

Boston prepares to commemorate 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

10:25, 03 Apr 2018

Armenia to be represented in Boston Marathon for the first time

09:49, 03 Apr 2018

Yerevan blast: Names of the injured released

00:40, 03 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

ECHR communicates the case concerning the killing of three Armenian soldiers in Azeri attack

Washington experts discuss Armenia's new challenges

Eurovision 2018: Armenia's Sevak Khanagyan to perform 16th in Second Semi-Final

Moscow shopping center evacuated because of smoke at Burger King restaurant

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Narek Hakhnazaryan dine in London

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia