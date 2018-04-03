Eurovision 2018: Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan to perform 16th in Second Semi-Final

Armenia’s Sevak Khanagyan will perform 16th in the first Semi-Final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon.

The running order for the two shows was decided by the producers and was approved by EBU Executive Supervisor Jon Ola Sand and the Chairman of the Reference Group, Dr. Frank Dieter Freiling.

Since 2013 the producers decide upon the running order of the shows in order to create a more exciting television show and ensure that each song stands out.

At the request of Italian broadcaster RAI, Italy will broadcast and vote in the Second Semi-Final on Thursday 10th May. The request was approved by the Reference Group. France and Germany were drawn to vote in the second Semi-Final. Spain, the United Kingdom and Portugal will vote in the first Semi-Final.