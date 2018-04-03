Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Narek Hakhnazaryan dine in London

Cellist Narek Hakhnazaryan has dined in London with Armenia international Henrikh Mkhitaryan and businessman and philanthropist Ruben Vardanyan after Arsena;’s 3-0 vitory against Stoke City.

“Wonderful dinner with friends and great Armenians,” Narek Hakhnazaryan wrote on Instagram as he shared a photo.

In a separate post, Narek, a long-time fan of Manchester United, said he is “devastated by the changes which happened in the team lately and by their style of playing.

“So I am very happy for Henrikh’s move to Arsenal because I am confident that this is the right team to fit his creative, elegant and simply brilliant playing! Good luck and all the best to you, my friend! I am sure next season will be glorious!”