Moscow shopping center evacuated because of smoke at Burger King restaurant

Six thousand people were evacuated from Moscow’s Afimall City shopping center because of smoke in Burger King restaurant, TASS quoted emergency services as saying.

The inspection detected no ignition, the smoke was caused by cooking process in the restaurant.

The shopping center resumed work less than an hour after the evacuation.

An explosion in one of the King Burger restaurants in Yerevan on Monday left eight injured. There were Armenian, Russian and Iranian citizens among the casualties.