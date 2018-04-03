Yerevan blast: Names of the injured released

00:40 Child injured in the explosion successfully operated on

Six-year-old Rubina Markosyan, one of the children injured in the blast in central Yerevan, has been successfully operated on. Doctors assess her condition as stable.

The girl will have to stay at the hospital for two weeks, but her life is out of danger.

23:04 Names of the injured released

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has published the list of those injured in the explosion: Rudolf Markosyan,6; Rubina Markosyan, 8; Zaruhi Melikyan, 19; Eric Ashughian, 24 (citizen of Iran); Alyona Agapova, 15 (citizen of Russia); Liza Abrahamova, 15 (citizen of Russia); Yaroslav Lyubenko, 15 (citizen of Russia) and Zeina Husseini, 24 (citizen of Iran).

22:45 One of the injured in grave condition

Doctors say one of the injured is in grave condition and is being operated on. The received necessary treatment are are in stable conditions.

22:07 Three Armenian nationals, five foreign citizens injured in the blast

Eight peoples were injured as a result of explosion in central Yerevan. Three of them are Armenian nationals, two are from Iran, three are Russians, the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

The Ministry had earlier put the number of injuries at nine.

A spokesman for Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center said they admitted eight citizens, seven of them minors. One of them is in grave condition.

21: 37 Explosion hits central Yerevan, injuries reported

Nine were injured (including foreign citizens) in an explosion in a Burger King fast food restaurant on the Northern Avenue, the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

The Ministry said according to preliminary data, the blast was caused by a oxygen canister explosion in the kitchen.

The injured have been taken to Surb Grigor Lusavorich Medical Center.

Rescuers and fire engines have been dispatched to the scene.