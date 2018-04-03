Washington experts discuss Armenia’s new challenges

American experts discussed the United States policy toward a shifting political and security landscape in Armenia, concluding that Washington has little leverage to influence events in the country.

The Washington think tank Center for Strategic and International Studies on April 2 held an event on “Armenia’s New Challenges: How Should the West Respond?”

The challenges included Russian arms sales to both Armenia and its foe, Azerbaijan, and Armenia’s transition to parliamentary system of governance, where the Prime Minister’s post becomes the most powerful in the country.