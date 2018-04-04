23rd Euro-Armenian Games held in Vienna

12:53, 04 Apr 2018
The 23rd Euro-Armenian Games were held in Vienna on March 31 and April 1 with support from the Ararat Sports Association and Armenia’s Ambassador to Austria Arman Kirakostyan.

The event featured teams from 55 cities of a number of European countries, as well as Russia, Lebanon, Georgia and Turkey.

Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobyan attended the opening ceremony.

Ambassador Kirakostyan emphasized the importance of the event in preserving the Armenian national identity and reinforcing the Armenia-Diaspora ties.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Ambassador stressed that the friendship established during the games is the most important achievement, and added that the Armenian nation is the winner of the games.

Arman Kirakostyan handed the Fair Play award to the team of the London Youth Organization.

