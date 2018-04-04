Alexis Ohanian says he got back to roots in Armenia

Reddit Co-founder Alexis Ohanian said he got back to his roots as he visited Armenia, the country his father’s family comes from.

“I needed to get away from tech, so I spent a few months in the motherland, just volunteering for Kiva,” Ohanian said in an interview with The New York Times.

“I was unplugged, got back to my roots, met a bunch of Armenian entrepreneurs making wine or selling clothes — just good old-fashioned businesses making a thing and selling it,” he said.

Alexis Ohanian took a break in work on microfinance in Armenia. He first visited Armenia with the Kiva Microfunds non-profit organization in 2010.

“I always wanted to connect with the homeland, but I finally got that chance in 2010 when I decided to leave Reddit to volunteer in Armenia with Kiva for four months,” Ohanian then said.

Alexis teamed up with several like-minded people in Armenia and organized the first TEDx Yerevan where famous people share ideas on how to make the world a better place to live in.