Armenia’s President to attend inauguration of Gregory of Narek statue in the Vatican

President Serzh Sargsyan is leaving for the Vatican today for an official visit. The President of Armenia will have meetings with His Holiness Pope Francis, Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolini, and will attend the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Doctor of the Ecumenical Church, Saint Gregory of Narek in the Vatican, after which an ecumenical ceremony will be held, attended by His Holiness Pope Francis, His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, and His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia.

On the margins of his April 4-6 visit, the President of the Republic of Armenia will also meet with Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto, Lieutenant of the Grand Master of the Sovereign Order of Malta.

A cooperation agreement will be signed between the Republic of Armenia and the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem of Rhodes and of Malta, after which Serzh Sargsyan and Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre del Tempio di Sanguinetto will make statements for the mass media.

President Sargsyan is also scheduled to pay a working visit to the Republic of Italy, where he will meet with President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati and President of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico.