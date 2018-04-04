Artsakh’s Martuni, French Bourg-de-Péage sign Friendship Declaration

18:28, 04 Apr 2018
Off

A Friendship Declaration has been signed between the city of Martuni in Artsakh Republic and Bourg-de-Péage city in Drôme department, France.

On behalf of Martuni, the Declaration was signed by Mayor Mher Khachatryan, and on behalf of the city of Bourg-de-Péage – Mayor Nathalie Nieson. Permanent Representative of the Republic of Artsakh to France Hovhannes Gevorgyan was also present at the signing ceremony.

The Declaration is aimed at establishing friendly relations between the two cities based on mutual trust and respect. The Declaration, in particular, reads that the cities of Martuni and Bourg-de-Péage undertake to establish cooperation in the spheres of culture, education, and art, based on solidarity and respect for human dignity. 

Thus, Bourg-de-Péage became the 10th of the French cities that had established friendly relations with the towns of the Republic of Artsakh.

