His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, is leaving for the Vatican today at the invitation of Pope Francis to participate in the official unveiling ceremony of Gregory of Narek statue in the Vatican Gardens.

A 2-meter-high bronze statue of Saint Gregory of Narek, a 10th century Armenian monk, declared by Pope Francis as 36th Doctor of the Church, will be inaugurated on April 5, in the Vatican Gardens.