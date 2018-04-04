Hammer Museum to feature an evening of Armenian classical music

Asbarez – The Hammer Museum in collaboration with the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music will present an evening of Armenian classical music during a special concert entitled “From the Highlands to the Concert Hall: Classical Music of Armenia.”

The concert will take place on Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the museum’s Billy Wilder Theater.

The UCLA Armenian Music Ensemble will bring Armenia’s rich musical history to life with mezzo-soprano Danielle Segen, baritone Garrett Schoonover, and the VEM String Quartet (Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Ji Eun Hwang, Morgan O’Shaugnessey, Niall Ferguson). Commemorating the anniversary of the Armenian genocide, the program features exquisite chamber music by Komitas Vardapet, a founder of Armenian modern classical music, and compositions by Aram Khachaturian, Romanos Melikian, Edward Mirzoian, and Alan Hovhaness. Introduced by artistic director, violinist, and UCLA music professor Movses Pogossian.