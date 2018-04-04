Hammer Museum to feature an evening of Armenian classical music

10:55, 04 Apr 2018
Off

Asbarez – The Hammer Museum in collaboration with the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music will present an evening of Armenian classical music during a special concert entitled “From the Highlands to the Concert Hall: Classical Music of Armenia.”

The concert will take place on Wednesday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the museum’s Billy Wilder Theater.

The UCLA Armenian Music Ensemble will bring Armenia’s rich musical history to life with mezzo-soprano Danielle Segen, baritone Garrett Schoonover, and the VEM String Quartet (Xenia Deviatkina-Loh, Ji Eun Hwang, Morgan O’Shaugnessey, Niall Ferguson). Commemorating the anniversary of the Armenian genocide, the program features exquisite chamber music by Komitas Vardapet, a founder of Armenian modern classical music, and compositions by Aram Khachaturian, Romanos Melikian, Edward Mirzoian, and Alan Hovhaness. Introduced by artistic director, violinist, and UCLA music professor Movses Pogossian.

Comments

Recent News

Three wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube HQ

10:27, 04 Apr 2018

March of Justice in Los Angeles to commemorate Armenian Genocide on April 24

09:39, 04 Apr 2018

Shots fired near YouTube HQ in California

00:26, 04 Apr 2018

Half of European flights delayed due to system failure

21:16, 03 Apr 2018

Armenian research team awarded for innovation in preventing gender-based violence

19:42, 03 Apr 2018

Armenia-EU deal on the agenda of Lithuanian government sitting

19:05, 03 Apr 2018

ECHR communicates the case concerning the killing of three Armenian soldiers in Azeri attack

18:40, 03 Apr 2018

Washington experts discuss Armenia's new challenges

17:20, 03 Apr 2018

Eurovision 2018: Armenia's Sevak Khanagyan to perform 16th in Second Semi-Final

16:33, 03 Apr 2018

Moscow shopping center evacuated because of smoke at Burger King restaurant

15:31, 03 Apr 2018

View all news

News in pictures

Three wounded, female suspect dead in YouTube HQ

March of Justice in Los Angeles to commemorate Armenian Genocide on April 24

Shots fired near YouTube HQ in California

Half of European flights delayed due to system failure

Armenian research team awarded for innovation in preventing gender-based violence

Search

Mobile application

Contact us

Republic of Armenia
Yerevan 25, Alex Manukyan 5
Tel. 00 37410 570970
Fax 00 37412 570007

Reproduction on full or in part is prohibited without reference to Public Radio of Armenia.
For more information and questions concerning our website contact us on the following address [email protected] If you like to insert an advertisment into our website write on the following address [email protected]

Twitter

We are on Facebook

Our Partners




© 2003-2014 Public Radio of Armenia