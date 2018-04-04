Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins March Player of the Month & Goal of the Month awards

The Armenia international continued his fine form in an Arsenal shirt, scoring the opener against AC Milan at San Siro before claiming a goal and assist in the win over Watford.Mkhitaryan received more than half of the votes cast, with Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka finishing in second and third place respectively.

Furthermore, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opening goal against AC Milan was voted as Goal of the Month for March.