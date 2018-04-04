Henrikh Mkhitaryan wins March Player of the Month & Goal of the Month awards

17:29, 04 Apr 2018
Photo: Getty Images


Henrikh Mkhitaryan has won his second consecutive Player of the Month award by topping Arsenal’s March poll.






The Armenia international continued his fine form in an Arsenal shirt, scoring the opener against AC Milan at San Siro before claiming a goal and assist in the win over Watford.Mkhitaryan received more than half of the votes cast, with Mesut Ozil and Granit Xhaka finishing in second and third place respectively.


Furthermore, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s opening goal against AC Milan was voted as Goal of the Month for March.




The Armenia international collected the ball to the left of the area, cut back inside and rifled his shot high into the roof of the net to give Arsenal the lead inside San Siro.






Mkhitaryan’s strike was an overwhelming winner with 63 per cent of the votes cast, with Aaron Ramsey’s finish from the same game in second place, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s against Watford in third.












