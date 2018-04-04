March of Justice in Los Angeles to commemorate Armenian Genocide on April 24

The Armenian Genocide Committee (“AGC”), a broad-based, unified, coalition of the major ecclesiastical, political, social, youth, and cultural organizations of the Armenian community of Southern California, has announced that on April 24, 2018 beginning at 12 noon, the March for Justice will take place from Pan Pacific Park to the Turkish Consulate in Los Angeles.

“We call on all segments of the community to join us as we commemorate the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide and as we continue to voice our collective demands for justice for this immense crime against humanity,” said AGC Chairman Karo Khanjian.

Continuing an over four-decade tradition of bringing the demands of the Armenian community directly to the offices of the Turkish Consul General in Los Angeles, the AGC has been working diligently for the past year to plan the Rally for Justice which will take place immediately upon the conclusion of the March for Justice in front of the Turkish Consulate located at Wilshire Blvd. and Crescent Heights. “We are thrilled to announce that we have brought together prominent Federal and State officials, as well as cultural icons, to provide participants in the March and Rally for Justice with a deeply meaningful program which pays homage to our martyred Saints through artistic performances and moving and inspirational addresses,” said Mehran Khatchatourian, of the Public Relations sub-committee of the AGC.

In 2015, which marked the Centennial Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide, over 166,000 Angelenos took part with the Armenian community in the March for Justice, making it one of the largest protest marches ever recorded in the history of the City of Los Angeles. At this year’s March for Justice, it is anticipated that tens of thousands will once again gather 103 years after the traumatic events as the Armenian community reasserts its demands for international recognition for the crime of genocide committed against the Armenian people. The March for Justice will also raise awareness that the Armenian Cause does not end with recognition, but, in addition, reparations and restitution under international law remain central to the struggle, as the Armenian people call for the right to return to their ancestral homeland.

Armenian youth have played a vital role in the organization of the 2018 March for Justice bringing on the participation of numerous undergraduate and graduate university Armenian student associations and the student bodies of every Armenian private school and numerous public schools in the greater Los Angeles area.

“The Armenian struggle is a movement we can call our own and only through us and our will may we shape our destiny. Together, let us prove that our united call for justice will not cease until our demands are met. The March for Justice is an integral part of this world-wide effort and we encourage everyone to join us on April 24 for this historic event,” concluded Van Der Megerdichian, of the youth coordination sub-committee of the AGC.

Mihran Toumajan, member of the AGC committee, concluded by stating: “Be a part of history, join us on April 24, as the March for Justice once again leads a global effort to obtain recognition and secure legal remedies for the Armenian Genocide. We encourage everyone to join us on April 24.”