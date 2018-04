Photo: Valery Sharifulin/TASS

One person has died in a fire at a shopping mall in eastern Moscow on Wednesday, TASS news agency said, citing medical staff.

The agency said the blaze that scorched 80 square meters has been extinguished.

About 600 people were evacuated from the burning Persey Dlya Detey shopping mall and 20 people were rescued by firefighters, TASS said.

Emergency services received reports about the blaze in the four-storeyed building at 12:32 Moscow time.