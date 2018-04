A woman shot and wounded three people at YouTube’s headquarters in Northern California before killing herself, police say, the BBC reports.

Police have named the suspect as Nasim Aghdam, 39, and say they are still investigating a motive.

They say there is no evidence yet that she knew the victims, a 36-year-old man said to be in a critical condition, and two women aged 32 and 27.

Aghdam had in the past posted material venting anger at YouTube.