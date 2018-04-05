Armenia’s President, Pope Francis meet in the Vatican

Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan had an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican this morning. The President thanked the Pontiff for his commitment to the development of relations between Armenia and the Holy See and for the sincere and warm dialogue established.

President Sargsyan also expressed gratitude for the Pope’s decision to erect the statue of 10th century Armenian monk Gregory of Narek in the heart of Vatican. He informed that a copy of the statue will be unveiled in Armenia’s religious capital of Etchmiadzin.

Thus, the President said, Gregory of Narek and his legacy will become an en eternal symbol of solidarity

between the two Christian communities.

President Sargsyan and Pope Francis expressed willingness to keep developing and deepening the interstate relations between Armenia and the Vatican, and strengthening the existing religious and cultural ties between the two countries.

The President and the Pontiff then exchanged gifts. Serzh Sargsyan donated a silver model of the Armenian St. Gayane Church to the Pope.

Pope Francis, in turn, presented a marble copy of the sculpture of the Holy Family kept in the Vatican Museum, as well as the copies of his most recent three books.